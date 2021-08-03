Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.54). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

STRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $825.37 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

