Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. American Water Works posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

AWK stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.30. 912,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,029. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

