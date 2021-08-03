Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. 177,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 148.94%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 262,004 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

