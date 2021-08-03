Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $995.03 million, a PE ratio of 216.47 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $85.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

