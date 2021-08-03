Analysts Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Post -$1.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.47). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($2.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($5.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($3.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. 33,124,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,704,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

