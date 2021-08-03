Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post sales of $40.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $40.07 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $158.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

