Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $102.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.10 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $390.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $445.05 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.52. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $659.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 36.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 369,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

