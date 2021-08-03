Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.28). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CURI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,241. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $633.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 394,838 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,833,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

