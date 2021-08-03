Analysts Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to announce $105.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $86.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of FI stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $603.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,387,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 212,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

