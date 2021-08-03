Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report sales of $185.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.48 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $176.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $762.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $782.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $836.34 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $910.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.37, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,935 shares of company stock worth $2,951,059 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.