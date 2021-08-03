Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

MAXR opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $384,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,091,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

