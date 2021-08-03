Analysts Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Brokerages expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to announce sales of $124.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.20 million and the lowest is $121.70 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $107.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $488.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $494.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $534.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

