Analysts Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $19.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $20.32 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $79.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.82 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,047 shares of company stock worth $18,120,406 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $106.38 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

