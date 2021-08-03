Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,778,000.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.