Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $59.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $53.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $225.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $229.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $252.44 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

VCRA opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -254.22 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $22,995,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after buying an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $11,429,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 83.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 492,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

