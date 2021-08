Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 3rd (ALV, ARL, BMW, BNP, CBK, G, IFXA, KRN, MTX, PFV)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €226.00 ($265.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Allianz SE alerts:

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €27.50 ($32.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €84.00 ($98.82) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.80 ($6.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €32.50 ($38.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €123.00 ($144.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €177.00 ($208.24) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €143.50 ($168.82) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.