Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.83.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.29.

LYB opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.