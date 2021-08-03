Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 3rd (ACEL, ADUS, ADXN, AEG, AEOXF, AFLYY, AGESY, AGL, AGLE, AI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. They currently have €57.00 ($67.06) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

