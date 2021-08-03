Analyzing Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) & Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.30 -$410,000.00 $0.07 159.71 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accel Entertainment and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 36.12%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -2.66% 6.21% 1.34% Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Reservoir Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners with gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 12,247 video gaming terminals across 2,435 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.