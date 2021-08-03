Analyzing Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) and The Competition

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB) is one of 868 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chemomab Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -54.13% -46.56% Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors -2,675.75% -98.04% -27.10%

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors 4813 18115 39657 771 2.57

Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.32%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 60.48%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -$11.61 million -0.71 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -1.92

Chemomab Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics rivals beat Chemomab Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.