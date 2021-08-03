Analyzing Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $1.95 billion 1.14 $67.60 million $2.73 14.95

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22% Edgewell Personal Care 2.97% 9.10% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Digital Solutions and Edgewell Personal Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 1 3 1 0 2.00

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus target price of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Global Digital Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

