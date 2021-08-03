Analyzing Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AxoGen and Micron Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $112.30 million 7.44 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -33.97 Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.46 $1.15 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -18.69% -17.69% -11.23% Micron Solutions 7.25% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AxoGen and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

AxoGen has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

