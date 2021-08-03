Analyzing NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Red Cat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.55 billion 5.58 $554.00 million $1.33 18.42 Red Cat $400,000.00 367.33 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NortonLifeLock and Red Cat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 6 0 2.67 Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus price target of $27.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Red Cat.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 23.52% -177.25% 13.61% Red Cat N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Red Cat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN solution enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. The company markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

