Analyzing NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and G Medical Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $494.37 million 31.59 $19.81 million $0.18 837.11 G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than G Medical Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and G Medical Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -0.84% -1.18% -0.50% G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NovoCure and G Medical Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 3 0 2.25 G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

NovoCure currently has a consensus target price of $186.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Summary

NovoCure beats G Medical Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

