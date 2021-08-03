Analyzing Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) & OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Panbela Therapeutics and OPKO Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 OPKO Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Panbela Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.35%. OPKO Health has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than OPKO Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of OPKO Health shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of OPKO Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and OPKO Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.77 million ($0.62) -3.95 OPKO Health $1.44 billion 1.64 $30.59 million $0.05 70.40

OPKO Health has higher revenue and earnings than Panbela Therapeutics. Panbela Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPKO Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and OPKO Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A OPKO Health 3.71% 4.21% 2.90%

Summary

OPKO Health beats Panbela Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types. The company was founded by Michael T. Cullen, Jr. and Thomas X. Neenan on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Waconia, MN.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes comprises pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, and Spain and pharmaceutical research and development operations. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

