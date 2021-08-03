Analyzing SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SOHO China has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SOHO China and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Retail Value -48.03% -12.10% -6.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOHO China and Retail Value’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Retail Value $169.81 million 3.02 -$93.55 million ($4.72) -5.15

SOHO China has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retail Value.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SOHO China and Retail Value, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.10%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than SOHO China.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Retail Value shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retail Value beats SOHO China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

