Analyzing Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) & SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -29.67% -40.43% -18.68% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and SofTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $100.83 million 3.69 -$35.41 million ($0.98) -10.32 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SofTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tufin Software Technologies and SofTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 7 0 0 2.00 SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than SofTech.

Volatility and Risk

Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SofTech has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SofTech beats Tufin Software Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy management service for cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud applications and workloads. In addition, the company provides vulnerability mitigation app that enables organizations to prioritize remediation?and mitigation?efforts by enhancing vulnerability scanner output with network insights. It sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

