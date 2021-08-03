Analyzing Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 6.05 $22.18 million $1.19 15.99 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 7.82 $20.11 million N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 18.25% 6.79% 2.32% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 191.35% 9.84% 1.23%

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

