Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Trading Up 3.8%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.92. Approximately 6,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,264,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

