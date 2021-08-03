Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLAN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.75. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,364. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Anaplan by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

