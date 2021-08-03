Anchor (ANCT) Price Hits $0.79

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Anchor has a market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $12,491.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00062209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00801061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00093762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

