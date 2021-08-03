Anchor Protocol (ANC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.30 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $170.15 million and $3.30 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,973,963 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

