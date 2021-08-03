Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 6,145 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

