Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANDHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.99.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

