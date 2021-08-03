AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

