ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $124.14

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.14 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 106.03 ($1.39). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 336,374 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.14. The firm has a market cap of £250.59 million and a P/E ratio of -16.54.

Get ANGLE alerts:

In other ANGLE news, insider Andrew D. Newland sold 1,023,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £1,279,782.50 ($1,672,044.03).

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.