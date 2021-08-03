Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 3,600 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

Anglo American stock traded up GBX 103 ($1.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,403 ($44.46). 1,708,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,758. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,224.86.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have purchased 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

