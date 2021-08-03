Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €63.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.02 ($78.85).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.