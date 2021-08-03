Ankr (ANKR) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Ankr has a market capitalization of $734.43 million and approximately $171.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

