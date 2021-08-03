AnRKey X Trading 43% Lower Over Last Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. AnRKey X has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $848,679.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00141303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,564.77 or 1.00065629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00844651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,964,166 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

