Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and traded as low as C$3.36. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 52,333 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on ATE. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 21.15, a quick ratio of 19.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.74.

In other Antibe Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,026,207.18. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $37,972 in the last three months.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.