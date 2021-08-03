AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $287.00 to $306.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AON traded as high as $267.24 and last traded at $265.91, with a volume of 42272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.94.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.88.

Get AON alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.