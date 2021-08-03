Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of AON worth $60,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.88.

Shares of AON traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.70. 136,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $265.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

