APENFT Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $47.10 million and approximately $143.42 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00062108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.36 or 0.00808932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00093081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042323 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

