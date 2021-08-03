APIX Market Capitalization Reaches $4.27 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. APIX has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APIX has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.01 or 0.00812288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00095133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042464 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

