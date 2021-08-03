apM Coin (APM) Price Hits $0.0299 on Top Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $74,553.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00062294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00803810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00093905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042095 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

