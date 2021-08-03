Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APOG opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

