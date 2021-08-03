Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

AIF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 75,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.