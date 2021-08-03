Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

