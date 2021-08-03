Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.48. The company had a trading volume of 695,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,382,672. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

